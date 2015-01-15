(Updates throughout)

By Marcin Goclowski and Michael Shields

WARSAW/VIENNA Jan 15 Polish lenders may take the biggest hit in central Europe from the Swiss National Bank's sudden move to scrap its cap on the franc on Thursday, after Hungary forced lenders late last year to convert their mortgages in francs into forints.

Poland's stock of Swiss franc-denominated mortgages stood at about $36 billion at the end of last November - almost 8 percent of gross domestic product in central Europe's biggest economy, according to analysts at Citi.

Several banking sources in Warsaw said the government may come under pressure to introduce a relief scheme for borrowers of Swiss franc mortgages, after the franc jumped to 4.2 zlotys from 3.6 a day earlier in the wake of the SNB's move.

"That's bad news for growth and the banking sector, as the (non-performing loan) ratio of franc-denominated mortgages is likely to increase," Michal Dybula, an economist at BNP Paribas in Warsaw, said in a research note.

"It will make servicing Swiss franc loans more expensive, reducing disposable income and hurting consumption," he said.

Shares in Poland's biggest lender, PKO BP, slumped 6.5 percent. Other banks stocks fell together with the currency.

While Hungary's forint and bank shares also fell, the scale of the damage there is likely to be much smaller after Budapest last year took drastic action to tackle the big currency risks it faced from its stock of Swiss franc loans.

It ordered banks to convert the loans into forints, fixed the exchange rate and then in November helped lenders pay for the conversion costs by providing them with euros from the country's reserves.

"God is with us," one Hungarian market source said, referring to the timing of the conversion.

Hungary's biggest lender OTP and Austria's Erste bank said on Thursday that the franc's surge would not harm their Hungarian business, although shares in both companies fell.

BAD LOAN FEARS

A senior executive at Poland's PKO BP said that the bank and the sector as a whole could withstand the surge in the franc but that problems would arise if the franc rose above 5 zlotys and stayed there for a prolonged period.

"Today we saw this (a rate of over 5 zlotys) for a while, but I hope that it will not happen (in the longer term). That could cause a sharp increase in non-performing loans," said Pawel Borys, PKO BP strategy director.

Problems for borrowers could also mean problems for politicians - Poland holds presidential and parliamentary elections this year.

The central bank said it was closely following currency fluctuations but believed Poland's banks could withstand the surge in the Swiss franc.

In Croatia, central bank data showed that just under 10 percent of banks' total loan portfolio of about $42 billion is in Swiss francs. Sources at two major banks said they expected a rise in non-performing loans.

That could mean problems for politicians there as well.

"This is an election year and I wouldn't be surprised if the government had to devise something to ease pressure on citizens with CHF loans," said a source with a major bank who spoke on condition of anonymity.

In Austria, Swiss franc loans made up 96 percent of the 25.7 billion euros ($30.09 billion) in foreign-currency loans households held at the end of September, posing a problem for lenders like Erste, Raiffeisen and Bank Austria . Regulators banned the issue of such loans in 2008. ($1 = 0.8541 euros) ($1 = 3.6808 zlotys) ($1 = 6.5822 kuna) (Reporting by Michael Shields, Marcin Goclowski, Krisztina Than, Igor Ilic and bureaux in central and eastern Europe)