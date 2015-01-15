BRIEF-YeaShin International Development sets coupon rate for 2017 1st series corporate bonds at 0.89 pct
April 5 YeaShin International Development Co Ltd :
VIENNA Jan 15 Austrian lender Erste Group said the Swiss franc's sharp rise posed no problems for its loan business in Hungary, where many borrowers had taken out foreign-currency mortgages in the Swiss currency. The conversion rate for franc loans into Hungarian forints had already been set, a spokeswoman noted.
It was still looking into the potential impact from franc-denominated loans in Austria.
Swiss franc loans made up 96 percent of the 25.7 billion euros ($30.09 billion) in foreign-currency loans that Austrian households held at the end of September.
(Reporting by Angelika Gruber, Editing by Michael Shields)
MOSCOW, April 5 Russia's economic growth will be capped at 1.5-2.0 percent in the absence of structural reforms, regardless of oil prices, Russian central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said at an economic conference on Wednesday.
DUBAI, April 5 Saudi Arabia has chosen a hybrid structure for its debut international sukuk, the prospectus for the offer showed, a format widely used in the Saudi local debt market, but not the most popular for sovereign issues.