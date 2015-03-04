ZURICH, March 4 The Swiss government has not
asked the Switzerland's central bank to introduce a new currency
cap on the value of the Swiss franc, a spokesman for the
government said on Wednesday.
"The government has made no demand for a currency cap," a
government spokesman said.
Swiss newspaper Handelszeitung had reported earlier that the
country's finance and economy ministers said the central bank
should consider a new cap on the value of the Swiss franc.
A spokesman for the Swiss National Bank declined to comment
on the report. Representatives for the Swiss finance and economy
ministries were not immediately able to comment.
(Reporting By Joshua Franklin)