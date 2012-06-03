* Cbank has cap of 1.20 on franc to prevent recession
* Blocher, Gruebel say SNB can't cap franc longer term
* Economy group chief says capital controls won't work
ZURICH, June 3 The Swiss National Bank's franc
cap of 1.20 per euro should go sooner rather than later to
shield the economy, the former head of bank UBS said,
while some Swiss parliamentarians called for capital controls to
forestall an influx of safe-have flows from the crisis plagued
euro zone.
The SNB capped the franc at 1.20 per euro last September,
after it shot up strongly on safe-haven buying from the euro
zone. With the bloc's crisis threatening to claim Spain,
concerns in Switzerland are mounting it may see huge capital
inflows that overwhelm the cap on the franc.
Oswald Gruebel, chief executive of flagship bank UBS
until last year, said on Sunday in the newspaper Der
Sonntag that the central bank should give the currency cap up.
"The longer we stick with it, the higher will be the price
we all pay for it," Gruebel said.
The SNB cited the risk of deflation and recession as a
justification for implementing the cap, which has met with wide
support in Switzerland thus far.
Christoph Blocher, long an opponent of former SNB head
Philipp Hildebrand and mastermind of the right-wing Swiss
People's Party (SVP), the country's biggest political force,
agreed the central bank needed to realise it would not be able
to enforce the cap in the long term.
"At some point the free market must be able to determine the
exchange rate," he was quoted by Der Sonntag as saying. "When
the right moment is to allow it to trade freely, is ultimately
up to the central bank."
In an opinion piece Beat Shmid, one of Der Sonntag's
editors, also said the SNB needed an exit strategy.
A week ago, SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan said capital controls
were among the measures being examined by a task force for the
event of Greece leaving the euro.
Separately, in the newspaper SonntagsZeitung, Susanne
Leutenegger Oberholzer, a leading members of the Social
Democrats (SP), said the SNB needed to isolate Switzerland's
capital market and introduce negative interest rates.
The paper said Christophe Darbellay, head of the
centre-right Christian Democrats (CVP), shared her view on
capital controls.
Yet the director of business group economiesuisse said
blocking inflows of funds would be tantamount to poison, saying
three-quarters of Swiss francs were traded abroad.
"The effort needed for such controls would be enormous,"
Pascal Gentinetta told the SonntagsZeitung. "Moreover the effect
is not guaranteed and involves simultaneous disadvantageous for
exporters."
Because many francs were not stored in bank accounts but
were invested in shares or other assets, imposing a deposit levy
also would not work.
(Reporting by Catherine Bosley)