ZURICH, March 4 The Swiss government has not
asked its central bank to introduce a new cap on the value of
the Swiss franc, a spokesman for the government said on
Wednesday, after a Swiss newspaper reported that two ministers
had suggested such a move.
Switzerland's central bank stunned financial markets on Jan.
15 when it ended its cap on the value of the franc against the
euro, stoking fears for the export-reliant Swiss economy.
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) is independent of the
government in its monetary policy decision making.
But in a preview of a report by Handelszeitung due to be
published on Thursday, the Swiss weekly, citing a confidential
working paper put to the seven-member government, said that
Finance Minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf and Economy Minister
Johann Schneider-Ammann want the government to win more
influence over the Swiss National Bank's (SNB) decisions through
regular and intensified discussions.
The country's finance and economy ministers argue for the
consideration of reinstating a cap on the value of the Swiss
franc to protect the Swiss economy from the fallout of a surging
currency, Handelszeitung reported.
According to the proposal, the aim should be to coordinate
monetary and economic policy with regard to content and
communication.
A government spokesman declined to comment on the specifics
of the newspaper report, citing the confidential nature of
government meetings, but said: "The government has made no
demand for a currency cap."
The spokesman later issued a rare written denial published
on the government's website, saying: "Handelszeitung claimed
today in a preview that two federal councillors want to
introduce a currency cap again. This claim is false, that is why
I deny it completely."
The preview of the Handelszeitung story was initially
headlined "Federal councillors want to introduce currency cap
again", but was later changed to "Federal councillors suggest
new currency cap" on its website.
A spokesman for the SNB declined to comment on the report.
Switzerland's central bank has come under intense scrutiny
following its decision in January, with left-wing politicians
calling for a new cap to shield the economy.
The rise in the franc has pushed many Swiss firms to cut
hundreds of jobs in Switzerland, in anticipation of the strong
currency eating into revenues from exports.
