ZURICH, Aug 13 The Swiss National Bank could
hold its cap on the Swiss franc's value for years if necessary,
a senior government official was quoted as saying on Monday,
nearly a year after the bank set the barrier saying the euro
crisis could trigger a Swiss recession.
The central bank set the cap of 1.20 francs per euro last
September after investors seeking a haven from the euro zone
poured into the franc, sending the currency to record highs and
ero ding the competitiveness of Sw iss exports and tourism.
Asked by the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper how long the SNB would
be able to maintain its cap on the euro, official Serge Gaillard
said: "If required: years. But of course we hope that the franc
will weaken once more and that the exchange rate will
normalise."
Gaillard, who holds a top job at the state secretariat for
economics (SECO), will take over the federal finance
administration on Oct. 1 after the previous head Fritz Zurbruegg
joined the SNB's governing board on Aug. 1.
The Swiss economy has continued to grow despite the
three-year-old debt crisis that has now spread to Italy and
Spain, the euro zone's third and fourth biggest member states,
and is crushing the confidence and spending power of European
businesses and households.
Investors complain that euro leaders are taking too long to
agree on plans for closer political integration that might boost
confidence in the shared currency and in the bloc's weaker
sovereign debtors.
"There is no unity on what economic and stability policy for
the whole euro zone should look like," Gaillard said. "However,
if this dissent is remedied, Europe has potential to grow
again."
Asked if until then the situation would remain difficult for
Switzerland, he replied "yes", saying nervousness on the markets
means that for the time being the cap must be defended.
The IMF has said Switzerland should allow its currency to
trade freely once deflationary pressures ease and growth picks
up.
Switzerland's economy has so far staved off the worst
effects of franc strength, with stronger-than-expected economic
growth of 2. 0 p e rcent year-on-year in the first three months of
2012 whi le the jobless rate held at 2.7 percent in July. G ross
domestic product data for the second quarter is due on Sept. 4.
However, Gaillard said he expects only weak Swiss growth and
a slight rise in unemployment over the next 12 months. "We will
arguably have to say goodbye to the strong (economic) growth
rates of the last seven to ten years," he added.