VIENNA Jan 20 Raiffeisen Bank International
Chief Executive Karl Sevelda played down the impact of
the surge in the Swiss franc on loans in that currency that the
Austrian lender has in emerging Europe.
"I don't see it as a big problem. The only country with a
large volume is Poland, but we see the Swiss franc borrowers in
Poland as tending to be well off," he told reporters on the
sidelines of a Euromoney conference on Tuesday. The bank has
around 2.9 billion euros ($3.35 billion) of such loans in
Poland.
Asked if non-performing loans were set to rise as a result
of the franc's rise, he said: "Slightly at most, not to a great
extent." He said the issue was not a real problem in other
countries and was minimal compared with the hit banks took from
forced conversion of foreign-currency loans in Hungary.
($1 = 0.8651 euros)
