VIENNA Jan 15 Raiffeisen Bank International's biggest exposure to Swiss franc loans in central and eastern Europe is in Poland but it also has some corporate loans in Hungary, emerging Europe's number two lender said on Thursday.

The bank said, in an emailed response to an enquiry about the Swiss National Bank's decision to let the franc rise, that it had around 2.9 billion euros ($3.38 billion) of Swiss franc loans in Poland, 360 million in Romania, 270 million in Croatia, 80 million in Serbia as of the end of September and a remaining position of about 220 million francs of mainly corporate loans in Hungary.

"We currently do not forecast the effects of the (Swiss franc) appreciation on our asset quality, as we still have to see at which level the exchange rates will stabilise." the bank said. (1 Swiss franc = 1.0000 Swiss francs) ($1 = 0.8593 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)