ZURICH Jan 15 The Swiss National Bank's
introduction of negative interest rates last month has increased
the bank's room for manoeuvre and has already had an impact on
money markets, its chairman said on Thursday.
"(The negative rates) have increased our freedom to act,"
Thomas Jordan said. "Negative interest rates have an effect on
the money market via sight deposits ... we've already seen the
effect we expected."
The SNB stunned markets on Thursday by scrapping its cap on
the franc, sending the safe-haven currency crashing through the
1.20 per euro limit it set more than three years ago.
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian and Silke Koltrowitz)