Jan 20 CME Group Inc will start to
charge a 1 percent rate for member clearing firms on Swiss franc
deposits held at CME beginning Jan. 22, the futures exchange
said on Tuesday.
The forex market was rocked last week when the Swiss
National Bank abandoned a three-year cap on the franc against
the euro. The euro plunged on the news, and
financial institutions were caught off guard, wiping out more
than one retail forex brokerage and saddling large banks with
losses in the hundreds of millions.
The statement did not indicate the current rate for Swiss
franc deposits.
CME's clearing division monitors and processes more than one
billion trades each year, worth more than $1 quadrillion.
