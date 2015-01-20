Jan 20 CME Group Inc will start to charge a 1 percent rate for member clearing firms on Swiss franc deposits held at CME beginning Jan. 22, the futures exchange said on Tuesday.

The forex market was rocked last week when the Swiss National Bank abandoned a three-year cap on the franc against the euro. The euro plunged on the news, and financial institutions were caught off guard, wiping out more than one retail forex brokerage and saddling large banks with losses in the hundreds of millions.

The statement did not indicate the current rate for Swiss franc deposits.

CME's clearing division monitors and processes more than one billion trades each year, worth more than $1 quadrillion. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by James Dalgleish)