ZURICH Feb 27 Aircraft maintenance firm SR Technics said on Friday it would cut as many as 250 jobs, the latest firm to slash positions in Switzerland amid a surge in the franc after the central bank dropped a cap on the currency.

The move, the second sizable round of job losses disclosed this week, shows that firms in Switzerland are now making deeper cuts to protect their profits from a soaring franc than merely cutting working hours, asking suppliers for discounts, and paying some staff in euros instead of costly Swiss francs.

The central bank had protected the export-reliant economy from the effects of a strong currency since 2011 with a 1.20-per-euro cap, which it abruptly dropped last month, allowing the currency to float freely against the euro.

"A range of factors - including the impact of currency fluctuations and the high cost of providing certain services from our Swiss base - are requiring us to adapt in order to meet the evolving needs of our customers," Zurich-based SR Technics said in a statement.

The firm is owned by Abu Dhabi state-owned fund Mubadala Development Company. Earlier this week, cable operator UPC Cablecom said it would cut 250 jobs in Switzerland after folding a Swiss unit together with an Austrian one.

Swiss banks UBS and Credit Suisse have both laid out measures to battle the higher Swiss franc, while private bank Julius Baer said it would cut 200 jobs as a counter-measure, most of them in Switzerland.

The cuts underscore the effect of the Swiss National Bank's decision on the economy, which is predicted to enter a recession this year due to the move.

The fallout comes at a delicate time for Switzerland, which faces national elections in October. The central bank, already being scrutinized over the decision to drop the cap, would almost certainly be blamed if the Swiss economy contracts this year and job losses pile up.

Earlier on Friday, the country's leading economic indicator posted its biggest fall since 2011, as business sentiment and order books plunged after central bank scrapped its currency cap.

(Reporting By Katharina Bart; editing by Susan Thomas)