ZURICH Jan 20 Credit Suisse said
recent currency volatility, caused by the Swiss National Bank's
(SNB) decision to scrap its currency cap, would not materially
impact its capital ratios.
"In terms of capital ... our policy is to hedge the capital
allocated to our non-Swiss based activities," the Zurich-based
bank said in a statement. "Accordingly, this currency volatility
has not materially impacted our capital ratios."
At the end of the third quarter last year, Credit Suisse had
bolstered a major capital ratio to 9.8 percent, within striking
distance of a 10 percent year-end target.
Switzerland's central bank shocked financial markets last
week by scrapping the three-year-old cap, sending the currency
soaring against the euro.
Credit Suisse, Switzerland's second-biggest bank after UBS
, said its currency sensitivities had remained broadly
unchanged since the third quarter last year.
The SNB's decision has led Credit Suisse to start charging
institutional and large corporate clients for Swiss franc
accounts.
Smaller rival Julius Baer said on Monday it did
not suffer any losses soon after the SNB's decision to abandon
the currency ceiling.
