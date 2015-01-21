(Adds background)
ZURICH Jan 21 Credit Suisse said on
Wednesday that it had not made losses trading foreign exchange
after Switzerland's central bank suddenly abandoned a currency
cap last week, causing a surge in the Swiss franc.
The shock move by the Swiss National Bank last week sent
shock waves through currency trading firms around the world,
wiping out many small-scale investors and the brokerages that
cater to them and causing losses at major banks.
Credit Suisse, Switzerland's second-largest bank and not a
major player among forex trading firms, said it was not one of
them.
"Credit Suisse has recorded positive trading results over
the period following the Swiss National Bank announcement, not
having suffered any material trading losses relating to the
foreign exchange volatility," the Zurich-based bank said in a
statement.
Credit Suisse had said earlier this week that its profits
remained linked to the franc's strength, without giving any
specific figures, and that it would have to start charging
institutional and large corporate clients for Swiss franc
accounts after the SNB pushed interest rates on deposits even
lower.
Like many big Swiss companies, the bank holds a considerable
portion of assets, and derives revenue, in euros, dollars and
other currencies, but reports in Swiss francs, making it
vulnerable to adverse currency moves.
Credit Suisse reports its fourth-quarter earnings on Feb.
12.
(Reporting By Katharina Bart. Editing by Jane Merriman)