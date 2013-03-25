MORGES, Switzerland, March 25 The Swiss National Bank will keep the lid on the franc at 1.20 per euro as long as the euro zone remains unstable, vice-chairman Jean-Pierre Danthine said on Monday.

"An exit is not thinkable until there is much more clarity about the euro zone situation," Danthine said at an event in the western Swiss town of Morges.

"As long as fear remains in the stomachs of investors then a tendency for appreciation will be present," he said.

"The franc remains strong... the exchange rate is not optimal, but it's bearable."

The SNB imposed the cap on the franc in September 2011 to prevent deflation and a recession, after investors seeking sanctuary from the euro zone crisis pushed the currency's value up by a quarter in just a few months.

The franc has risen against the euro in recent weeks after an inconclusive election in Italy and due to the crisis over wrangling by Cyprus to rescue its banking sector. (Reporting by Tom Miles, writing by Emma Thomasson; editing by Ron Askew)