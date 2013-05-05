ZURICH May 5 The Swiss National Bank see no
reason to abandon the 1.20 per euro cap it imposed on its
safe-haven franc currency soon, vice-chairman Jean-Pierre
Danthine was quoted as saying on Sunday.
"We find ourselves in a situation in which the franc is
still highly valued and we cannot allow a tightening of monetary
conditions," Danthine told the Zentralschweiz am Sonntag
newspaper in an interview.
"As the economic situation is improving only very slowly,
especially in the euro zone, a change of course in monetary
policy in the short term is highly unlikely."
The SNB imposed the cap in September 2011 to prevent
deflation and a recession, after investors seeking sanctuary
from the euro zone crisis pushed the franc up sharply.
Danthine added that the recent inconclusive election in
Italy and the banking crisis in Cyprus, which both drove the
franc higher again, showed how precarious the situation was:
"The minimum rate is currently essential."
He reiterated that the SNB did not rule out more steps to
take pressure off the franc, noting that the IMF had said
negative interest rates could be a possible measure.
He said a lingering recession in the euro zone could delay
the Swiss recovery the SNB expects at the end of the year.
Danthine said he was not concerned about the impact of the
recent fall in the gold price on the SNB's balance sheet.
"Although the gold has lost value, conversely our large euro
reserves have gained in recent days," he said, adding that that
had also helped compensate for falls in the value of the bank's
holdings of yen and sterling.
The SNB logged a big profit in the first quarter on gains on
its shareholdings and on a strong dollar that boosted the value
of the currency reserves it accumulated defending the franc cap.
At the end of March, the SNB said euro-denominated assets
made up 48 percent of its portfolio, while 27 percent was held
in dollars, and 9 percent in yen.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson)