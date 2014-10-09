MARTIGNY, Switzerland Oct 9 The Swiss National Bank's cap on the franc is its main instrument for maintaining the right monetary conditions and stable prices, the central bank's vice-chairman said on Thursday.

Switzerland's central bank set a ceiling for the Swiss franc in September 2011 to ward off deflation and a recession, as investors seeking a safe haven from the euro zone crisis bid the currency up to record levels.

"(The cap) has played a decisive role in addressing the imminent risk of deflationary developments and has thus been successful," Jean-Pierre Danthine said, according to the text of a speech due to be delivered in Martigny, Switzerland.

"Given the still weak economic environment, it remains the central tool to ensure that monetary conditions are appropriate and that the SNB's primary objective of price stability is fulfilled," Danthine said.

The SNB flagged an increased risk of deflation in its monetary policy announcement in September, adding it was prepared to take further action immediately, if necessary, to defend its minimum exchange rate at 1.20 francs per euro.

The franc has weakened slightly since reaching a 21-month high against the single currency in September. It was trading at 1.213 francs per euro by 1700 GMT on Wednesday.

Danthine also criticised an upcoming popular vote on the SNB's gold reserves, saying it would restrict the central bank's ability to set monetary policy successfully if adopted.

The "Save our Swiss gold" proposal, spearheaded by the right-wing Swiss People's Party (SVP), aims to ban the central bank from offloading its reserves and oblige it to hold at least 20 percent of its assets in gold. The vote is scheduled for Nov. 30.

Had the legal terms of the initiative been in place three years ago, when the central bank capped the franc, it would have forced the SNB to buy gold as well as euros in large quantities to defend the currency floor, Danthine said.

"Our defence of the minimum exchange rate would thus have involved huge costs, which would almost certainly have caused foreign exchange markets to doubt our resolve to enforce the rate by all means," he said.

The SNB injected billions of francs into the foreign exchange market in 2012 to defend the cap on the franc, swelling its foreign currency reserves. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin, writing by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Larry King)