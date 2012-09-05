ZURICH, Sept 5 The Swiss National Bank still sees the Swiss franc as overvalued even after imposing a lid on the exchange rate at 1.20 per euro, the central bank's vice-chairman Jean-Pierre Danthine said at a conference on Wednesday.

Danthine added the comments to a speech on Switzerland's booming Swiss residential property market, a by-product of the SNB's policy of keeping interest rates very low to stem gains in the safe-haven franc. (Reporting by Katharina Bart)