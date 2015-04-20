April 20 After the surge in the Swiss franc pushed up the cost of mortgages denominated in the currency, countries in eastern Europe, where foreign currency loans are common, implemented measures to help struggling borrowers.

Below is a list of the main measures adopted around the region, country by country:

POLAND

Banks have agreed a series of voluntary steps with the Polish government. These include lenders cutting the price they charge clients for selling them Swiss francs to make their repayments, lowering mortgage interest rates in line with rate cuts in Switzerland and committing to not impose additional collateral requirements.

Banks also proposed creating a fund, part-financed by the state, to help mortgage holders in difficulty, regardless of the denomination of their loans.

The head of the financial sector regulator has proposed conversion of the mortgages into zlotys at an historic rate, an idea resisted by the banks.

The regulator has written to several banks, one of them the Polish unit of Germany's Commerzbank, advising it not to pay out dividends until new capital measures were in place to counter the banks' exposure from the Swiss franc mortgages.

CROATIA

The government fixed the exchange rate for repayments on Swiss franc mortgages at 6.39 kuna for one year, around the level it was before the surge in the franc in January. Interest rates have also been capped.

The government has proposed converting the principal of the Swiss franc loans into euros at an historic rate, following advice from the central bank. It has said it will make its final proposal soon unless the banks and an association representing mortgage holders agree in direct talks the details of the long-term solution for the loans in Swiss francs.

SERBIA

The Serbian central bank is requiring banks to offer holders of Swiss franc mortgages a choice of options: convert the loans to euro-indexed loans, either at a favourable exchange rate or with below-market interest rates; reduce interest rates on Swiss franc loans; or reduce monthly repayments.

ROMANIA

The central bank has not imposed any relief measures on the banks, saying instead it wanted the banks to come up with voluntary solutions, negotiated with borrowers.

Banca Transilvania, which purchased Volksbank's Romanian business this month, is letting Volksbank's customers choose to convert their Swiss franc loans into Romanian lei or euros at a discount.

Bancpost, OTP Bank Romania, Raiffeisen Romania, Piraeus Bank Romania and Banca Romaneasca have cut interest rates for Swiss franc borrowers.