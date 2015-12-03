BRIEF-Fitch rates $636 million California GOs 'AA-'; outlook stable
* Fitch rates $636 million California GOs 'AA-'; outlook stable
ZURICH Dec 3 A spokesman for the Swiss National Bank declined to comment on the European Central Bank's decision on Thursday to cut its deposit rate.
The spokesman also declined to comment on possible SNB intervention in the currency market to weaken the Swiss franc, which the SNB has repeatedly described as "significantly overvalued".
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)
* Fitch rates $636 million California GOs 'AA-'; outlook stable
WASHINGTON, April 4 U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that his administration is working on changes to Dodd-Frank banking regulations that will make it easier for banks to loan money.