BRIEF-GAM Holding investor RBR Capital says opposes re-election of some board members
* RBR Capital Advisors, a GAM investor, says it opposes re-election of board members Diego du Monceau, Ezra Field, along with Chairman Hugh Scott-Barrett
ZURICH Jan 21 The Swiss government does not consider it appropriate to launch a programme to support Switzerland's economy and domestic demand after the central bank abandoned its currency cap last week, the economy minister said on Wednesday.
The Swiss National Bank upended financial markets by scrapping a three-year-old cap on the franc, sending the currency soaring against the euro and stoking fears for Switzerland's export-driven economy.
"We should only start discussing such a programme if Switzerland were to approach a recession. This is, however, at present definitely not the case," Economy Minister Johann Schneider-Ammann told a press conference in Berne.
Schneider-Ammann echoed comments by Swiss officials on Sunday, who sought to reassure the country the SNB's decision would not destabilise the economy just before the European Central Bank could announce a massive bond-buying programme. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian and Caroline Copley; Editing by Toby Chopra)
* RBR Capital Advisors, a GAM investor, says it opposes re-election of board members Diego du Monceau, Ezra Field, along with Chairman Hugh Scott-Barrett
* CEO Beth Mooney's 2016 total compensation was $8.2 million versus about $7 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nh3HRw) Further company coverage: