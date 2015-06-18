ZURICH, June 18 Below is a table of the Swiss National Bank's latest projections for the Swiss economy, released on Thursday. Previous forecasts are in brackets. 2015 2016 2017 Inflation* -1.0 (-1.1) -0.4 (-0.5) 0.3 (0.4) GDP** just under 1 (just under 1) *average annual percentage change **percentage change in real GDP For a story on the rate decision, click on For latest stories on the SNB ... RTRS-LEN-SNB-INT For stories on the economy ... RTRS-LEN-MCE-ECI For a chronology on rate changes since 2000 ... (Full Story) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)