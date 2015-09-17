ZURICH, Sept 17 Below is a table of the Swiss National Bank's latest projections for the Swiss economy, released on Thursday. Previous forecasts are in brackets. 2015 2016 2017 Inflation* -1.2 (-1.0) -0.5 (-0.4) 0.4 (0.3) GDP** just under 1 (just under 1) *average annual percentage change **percentage change in real GDP For a story on the rate decision, click on For latest stories on the SNB ... RTRS-LEN-SNB-INT For stories on the economy ... RTRS-LEN-MCE-ECI (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)