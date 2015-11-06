ZURICH Nov 6 The Swiss National Bank's foreign exchange reserves rose in October, data showed on Friday.

The SNB held 550.933 billion Swiss francs in foreign currency at the end of October, compared with 541.362 billion francs in September, revised from an originally reported 541.540 billion, preliminary data calculated according to the standards of the International Monetary Fund showed.

The figures are another indication of the central bank's currency holdings after it shocked financial markets by scrapping the more than three-year-old cap last month, a policy it later said would have cost 100 billion francs to defend in January alone.

Earlier this week, SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan said the franc remained "significantly overvalued" and the central bank was still willing to intervene on the foreign exchange market as required. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)