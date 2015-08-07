* SNB held 532 bln Sfr in foreign currency at end-July

* Up from 516 bln Sfr in June

* Reserves boosted by stronger euro

* Also a sign of SNB intervention in currency market (Adds franc reaction, comment from SNB spokesman, detail)

By Joshua Franklin and Michael Shields

ZURICH, Aug 7 The Swiss National Bank's foreign exchange reserves rose for the first time in four months in July, hitting their highest under current records as the franc dipped against the euro amid likely currency purchases by the central bank.

At the end of June the SNB gave rare confirmation that it had intervened in the market to weaken the franc, the strength of which has hamstrung Switzerland's export-reliant economy.

The safe-haven currency soared after the SNB decided in January to end its 1.20-franc-per-euro currency and the euro fell broadly as Greece flirted with departure from the single currency zone.

Traders and analysts believe the SNB continued intervening into July, helping the euro strengthen by almost 2 percent against the franc.

The appreciation of the single currency - in part due to an easing of concerns about Greece - and of the dollar meant the SNB held 531.8 billion Swiss francs ($542.0 billion) in foreign currency at the end of July, compared with 516.0 billion francs in June, the bank said on Friday.

July's reserves were the highest on record for the SNB since it switched to the International Monetary Fund standard.

The overall value of the Swiss economy is roughly 650 billion francs.

After the data was released the franc extended losses against the euro to trade at 1.0733 francs, the lowest since early March..

The rise in reserves, while reflecting the euro's rise, could also be a sign of SNB intervention.

"There might be concerning the sight deposits a slight increase also of forex holdings but I think in this case it is really exchange-rate related," an SNB spokesman said, referring to the deposits held at the SNB by commercial banks.

A rise in these sight deposits can indicate intervention in the currency market.

June's reserves figure was revised from a preliminary 516.2 billion francs.

($1 = 0.9812 Swiss francs) (Additional reporting by Anirban Nag in London; editing by John Stonestreet)