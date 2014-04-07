ZURICH, April 7 The Swiss National Bank's foreign exchange reserves rose in March, data showed on Monday.

The SNB held 437.938 billion Swiss francs ($490.17 billion)in foreign currency at the end of March, compared with 433.576 billion in February, revised from an originally reported 433.508 billion, preliminary data calculated according to the standards of the International Monetary Fund showed.

The SNB capped the soaring franc in September 2011 to help stave off recession and the threat of deflation and was forced to intervene heavily in 2012 as the euro zone crisis flared, swelling its already large foreign currency reserves.

($1 = 0.8935 Swiss Francs)