(Adds comment from currency strategist)
ZURICH Dec 5 The Swiss National Bank's foreign
exchange reserves rose slightly in November, data showed on
Friday, giving little indication that the central bank has
intervened to defend its cap on the franc.
The SNB said it held 462.395 billion Swiss francs in foreign
currency at the end of November, which is only slightly higher
than the 460.556 billion francs it held in October, preliminary
data calculated according to the standards of the International
Monetary Fund showed.
The SNB capped the soaring franc at 1.20 per euro in
September 2011 to help stave off recession and the threat of
deflation, and was forced to intervene heavily in 2012 as the
euro zone crisis flared, swelling its already large foreign
currency reserves.
The franc has neared the 1.20 threshhold again in recent
weeks, but not breached it, leading some economists to believe
the SNB had intervened to defend the cap.
But Friday's forex data as well as a slight fall last week
in Swiss weekly sight deposits -- generally seen by economists
as a more immediate and timely measure of possible interventions
by the SNB -- suggest that speculation of interventions has been
overdone.
Swissquote economist Peter Rosenstreich said the SNB had
probably still defended the cap by buying euros, despite an only
modest rise in reserves.
"[It is] a small half-percent bump, yet we still suspect
this was SNB foreign exchange intervention due to the choppy
EURCHF price action," Rosenstreich said.
A spokesman for the SNB declined to comment on whether the
central bank had intervened in currency markets to keep the
franc down.
The Swiss franc hit a three-week low against the euro this
week, as speculators continued to unwind long positions built in
favour of the franc ahead of a referendum on Switzerland's gold
reserves, which was rejected by voters.
The SNB's credibility has been reinforced by the no-vote,
and the 1.20 cap is "solid", Rosenstreich said.
"Speculators are playing off the SNB 'put,' so every time
the EURCHF drops below 1.2020, traders pile in."
(Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by Kevin Liffey)