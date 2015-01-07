* December FX reserves 495.1 bln Sfr vs 462.7 bln Sfr in Nov
* SNB said last month it intervened in currency markets
* Central bank due to report preliminary results Jan. 9
ZURICH, Jan 7 The Swiss National Bank's foreign
exchange reserves rose sharply last month, data showed on
Wednesday, after the central bank intervened to keep a lid on
the red-hot franc.
The figures come as the euro zone grapples with talk of a
possible exit by Greece and the euro currency slid to a
nine-year low against the dollar, factors which are likely to
test the Swiss central bank's resolve to defend a three-year old
cap on the franc against the euro by intervening in currency
markets.
The SNB held 495.104 billion Swiss francs ($490 billion) in
foreign currency at the end of December, compared with 462.669
billion francs in November, revised from an originally reported
462.395 billion, preliminary data calculated according to the
standards of the International Monetary Fund showed.
The reserves - which have reached a size equivalent to
around three-quarters of the entire Swiss economy - are the
first indication of the depth of the central bank's intervention
last month, when a rapidly weakening Russian rouble pushed the
franc up further and prompted the SNB to act.
The SNB is in focus after European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi said last week the central bank stood ready to
respond to the risk of deflation, many expect an announcement to
come as soon as this month.
"Foreign exchange markets are still challenging the floor,"
said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, an analyst at Swissquote. At 0905 GMT,
the franc was trading at 1.2010.
Euro zone inflation data due later today might prompt the
SNB to "pull the trigger again today" on interventions, she
said, as deflation in the euro zone is expected to revive
speculation that the ECB could launch a full-blown quantitative
easing as soon as the Jan. 22 meeting.
The SNB said last month it would start charging banks for
deposits in francs for the first time since the 1970s, hoping to
stem a flight to the safe-haven currency driven by concern over
the euro zone and Russia's deepening crisis.
The SNB disclosed the reserves two days before it reports
preliminary earnings for 2014, which Swiss bank UBS
has estimated at between 36 billion and 38 billion Swiss francs,
following a loss in the previous year on a drop in the price of
its gold holdings.
The SNB's profits, which the central bank traditionally pays
out in part to federal and cantonal governments, have been a
delicate subject politically since last year's absence of
payouts. On Sunday, the head of Switzerland's cantonal finance
directors called for the SNB to top up payouts from 2014 profits
to make up for the nil-payout from the 2013 results.
Other commentators have argued that the SNB, which is
already carrying a bloated balance sheet due to previous
interventions after it capped the soaring franc in September
2011 to help stave off recession and the threat of deflation,
should stow profits against future losses.
($1 = 1.0101 Swiss francs)
(Reporting By Katharina Bart. Paul Arnold in Zurich contributed
reporting.; Editing by Victoria Bryan)