ZURICH, April 5 The Swiss National Bank's foreign exchange reserves rose in March, data showed on Friday, as worries about the Cyprus crisis pushed the Swiss currency up in March.

The SNB held 438.300 billion Swiss francs ($463.27 billion)in foreign currency at the end of March, compared with 429.993 in February, revised from an originally reported 427.707 billion, preliminary data calculated according to the standards of the International Monetary Fund showed.

The SNB capped the soaring safe-haven franc in September 2011 to help stave off recession and the threat of deflation and was forced to intervene heavily last year as the euro zone crisis flared, swelling its foreign currency reserves.

The franc weakened away from the 1.20 cap per euro at the beginning of the year, but fresh worries about the euro zone and the Cyprus crisis have pushed it up about 0.9 percent in March.

($1 = 0.9461 Swiss francs)