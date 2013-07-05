ZURICH, July 5 The Swiss National Bank's foreign exchange reserves fell in June, data showed on Friday.

The SNB held 434.851 billion Swiss francs in foreign currency at the end of June, compared with 444.113 billion in April, revised from an originally reported 441.410 billion, preliminary data calculated according to the standards of the International Monetary Fund showed.

The SNB capped the soaring franc in September 2011 to help stave off recession and the threat of deflation and was forced to intervene heavily in 2012 as the euro zone crisis flared, swelling its already large foreign currency reserves.

(Reporting by Caroline Copley)