ZURICH May 7 The Swiss National Bank's foreign exchange reserves rose in April, data showed on Wednesday.

The SNB held 438.949 billion Swiss francs in foreign currency at the end of April, compared with 437.935 billion in March, revised from an originally reported 437.938 billion, preliminary data calculated according to the standards of the International Monetary Fund showed.

The SNB capped the soaring franc in September 2011 to help stave off recession and the threat of deflation and was forced to intervene heavily in 2012 as the euro zone crisis flared, swelling its already large foreign currency reserves.