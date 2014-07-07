ZURICH, July 7 The Swiss National Bank's foreign exchange reserves rose in June, data showed on Monday.

The SNB held 449.553 billion Swiss francs in foreign currency at the end of June, compared with 444.351 in May, revised from an originally reported 444.354 billion, preliminary data calculated according to the standards of the International Monetary Fund showed.

The SNB capped the soaring franc in September 2011 to help stave off recession and the threat of deflation and was forced to intervene heavily in 2012 as the euro zone crisis flared, swelling its already large foreign currency reserves.