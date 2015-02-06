ZURICH Feb 6 The Swiss National Bank's foreign
exchange reserves edged higher in January, data showed on
Friday.
The figures are the first indication of the central bank's
currency holdings after it shocked financial markets by
scrapping the more than three-year-old cap last month, a policy
it later said would have cost 100 billion francs to defend in
January alone.
The SNB held 498.398 billion Swiss francs in foreign
currency at the end of January, compared with 495.130 billion
francs in December, revised from an originally reported 495.104
billion, preliminary data calculated according to the standards
of the International Monetary Fund showed.
