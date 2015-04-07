ZURICH, April 7 The Swiss National Bank's
foreign exchange reserves rose in March to 522.323 billion Swiss
francs ($545 billion) from 509.245 billion in February, data
showed on Tuesday.
The central bank's currency holdings have risen since it
shocked financial markets by scrapping the more than
three-year-old cap in January, a policy it later said would have
cost 100 billion francs to defend in one month alone.
The reserves figure for February was revised down very
slightly from an originally reported 509.250 billion based on
data calculated according to the standards of the International
Monetary Fund.
($1 = 0.9580 Swiss francs)
