ZURICH, April 7 The Swiss National Bank's foreign exchange reserves rose in March to 522.323 billion Swiss francs ($545 billion) from 509.245 billion in February, data showed on Tuesday.

The central bank's currency holdings have risen since it shocked financial markets by scrapping the more than three-year-old cap in January, a policy it later said would have cost 100 billion francs to defend in one month alone.

The reserves figure for February was revised down very slightly from an originally reported 509.250 billion based on data calculated according to the standards of the International Monetary Fund. ($1 = 0.9580 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)