ZURICH, Sept 7 The Swiss National Bank's foreign exchange reserves rose in August, data showed on Monday.

The SNB held 540.416 billion Swiss francs ($555.75 billion) in foreign currency at the end of August, compared with 531.201 billion francs in July, revised from an originally reported 531.820 billion, preliminary data calculated according to the standards of the International Monetary Fund showed.

The figures are another indication of the central bank's currency holdings after it shocked financial markets by scrapping the more than three-year-old cap last month, a policy it later said would have cost 100 billion francs to defend in January alone. ($1 = 0.9724 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)