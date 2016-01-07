ZURICH Jan 7 The Swiss National Bank's foreign
exchange reserves fell last month, data showed on Thursday.
The SNB held 559.682 billion Swiss francs ($556.57 billion)
worth of foreign currency at the end of December, according to
preliminary data calculated by International Monetary Fund
standards. That was down from 562.626 billion francs in
November, revised from an originally reported 562.718 billion.
The figures are another indication of the central bank's
currency holdings after last year's decision to scrap a policy
to cap the value of the franc, which had been in place more than
three years. It later said maintaining the cap would have cost
100 billion francs in January alone.
($1 = 1.0056 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom, EDITING BY lARRY kING)