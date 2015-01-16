UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
WASHINGTON Jan 16 The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday it was reviewing situation of retail forex broker FXCM, whose stock tumbled nearly 90 percent after losses related to the sharp appreciation of the Swiss franc.
"We are reviewing the company's situation," a spokeswoman for the regulator said. She declined to give further detail. (Reporting by Douwe Miedema)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February