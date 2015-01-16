PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 27
March 27 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 16 Leucadia National Corp will give $300 million to retail foreign exchange broker FXCM Inc to meet regulatory capital requirements, the two companies said on Friday.
The move comes after FXCM lost $225 million due to the surging Swiss franc, caused by the scrapping of a three-year-old cap on the value of the franc against the euro by the Swiss National Bank on Thursday.
The investment is in the form of a $300 million senior secured term loan, the companies said.
Leucadia owns investment bank Jefferies. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
