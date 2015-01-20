NEW DELHI Jan 20 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday that the Swiss National Bank's surprise decision last week to remove its cap on the Swiss franc was a "special case" that should not have a long-term effect on the single European currency.

"Switzerland is a special case," he said during a visit to India. "It is not something that will have a long-term impact, especially on the euro. It shows that you cannot act against the markets in the long term."

The removal of a three-year-old cap on the franc sent the Swiss currency soaring against the euro, which is under further pressure ahead of an expected move by the European Central Bank this week to buy government debt to boost the euro zone economy. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Stephen Brown in Berlin; Editing by Madeline Chambers)