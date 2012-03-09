* Cabinet takes note of audit which cleared Thomas Jordan

ZURICH, March 9 The Swiss government is sticking to plans to name a new permanent central bank head in April, a spokesman said on Friday, despite worries that the delay could tempt traders to challenge a cap on the value of the country's currency.

Former chief Philipp Hildebrand quit in January in an uproar over a lucrative currency trade made by his wife three weeks before the Swiss National Bank imposed the cap on the soaring franc at 1.20 per euro on Sept. 6.

The cabinet, which met on Friday, took note of an audit into financial dealings of Swiss National Bank board members published on Wednesday which gave interim head Thomas Jordan a clean bill of health, a spokesman told a news conference.

But the government is sticking to a plan announced in January, to name both the new permanent chairman and a third new board member at the same time, the spokesman said.

Jordan, Hildebrand's deputy, was appointed interim chairman in January and is widely expected to get the job permanently.

But pressure has mounted on the government to seal his appointment even before choosing another board member as the franc continues to flirt with the 1.20 per euro level, set to limit the franc's strength which was hurting the country's exporters and tourism industry.

Gerold Buehrer, who heads business lobby group economiesuisse and is also a member of the SNB's supervisory council, has been among the critics of the leadership vacuum.

The SNB is widely expected to keep rates at rock bottom and stress its commitment to defend the 1.20 cap when it holds its quarterly monetary policy meeting next Thursday.

The SNB's supervisory council, which had been waiting for the audit to be completed before nominating a new third board member, said on Wednesday it would make a proposal to the government within the next few weeks.

It said it hoped the government would name the new board member before the SNB annual general meeting on April 27.

The SNB deputy board members are considered candidates for the third seat, although the bank council is also keen to replace Hildebrand's broad international experience, which could mean an outside candidate.

The government spokesman noted that the cabinet also had to find a new head of the SNB council and replace other members of the body after Hansueli Raggenbass, sharply criticised for his handling of the Hildebrand affair, said he would stand down. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)