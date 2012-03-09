* Cabinet takes note of audit which cleared Thomas Jordan
* Keen to name new SNB head, third board member together
* Pressure for action as franc flirts with 1.20 cap
* SNB set to keep rates, cap on hold at meeting on March 15
(Adds details, background)
ZURICH, March 9 The Swiss government is
sticking to plans to name a new permanent central bank head in
April, a spokesman said on Friday, despite worries that the
delay could tempt traders to challenge a cap on the value of the
country's currency.
Former chief Philipp Hildebrand quit in January in an uproar
over a lucrative currency trade made by his wife three weeks
before the Swiss National Bank imposed the cap on the soaring
franc at 1.20 per euro on Sept. 6.
The cabinet, which met on Friday, took note of an audit into
financial dealings of Swiss National Bank board members
published on Wednesday which gave interim head Thomas Jordan a
clean bill of health, a spokesman told a news conference.
But the government is sticking to a plan announced in
January, to name both the new permanent chairman and a third new
board member at the same time, the spokesman said.
Jordan, Hildebrand's deputy, was appointed interim chairman
in January and is widely expected to get the job permanently.
But pressure has mounted on the government to seal his
appointment even before choosing another board member as the
franc continues to flirt with the 1.20 per euro level, set to
limit the franc's strength which was hurting the country's
exporters and tourism industry.
Gerold Buehrer, who heads business lobby group
economiesuisse and is also a member of the SNB's supervisory
council, has been among the critics of the leadership vacuum.
The SNB is widely expected to keep rates at rock bottom and
stress its commitment to defend the 1.20 cap when it holds its
quarterly monetary policy meeting next Thursday.
The SNB's supervisory council, which had been waiting for
the audit to be completed before nominating a new third board
member, said on Wednesday it would make a proposal to the
government within the next few weeks.
It said it hoped the government would name the new board
member before the SNB annual general meeting on April 27.
The SNB deputy board members are considered candidates for
the third seat, although the bank council is also keen to
replace Hildebrand's broad international experience, which could
mean an outside candidate.
The government spokesman noted that the cabinet also had to
find a new head of the SNB council and replace other members of
the body after Hansueli Raggenbass, sharply criticised for his
handling of the Hildebrand affair, said he would stand down.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)