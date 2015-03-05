(Adds parliamentary calls)
ZURICH, March 5 Switzerland's government will
seek to coordinate more closely with the independent Swiss
National Bank after the latter's shock decision to drop its cap
on the Swiss franc, according to a confidential policy
resolution seen by Reuters on Thursday.
Switzerland could consider a new currency cap, two
government ministers wrote in a separate working paper, but the
resolution, which has been adopted, made no reference to this.
A government spokesman denied on Wednesday that Bern had
asked the central bank to introduce a new cap on the value of
the Swiss franc, which has soared in value since the 1.20 per
euro peg was abandoned on January 15.
The four-page resolution reveals the political heat Bern is
feeling as Swiss firms whose exports have suddenly become more
expensive cut hundreds of jobs and experts predict an economic
contraction for the alpine nation this year.
After the central bank informed the economy minister only
about 30 minutes in advance that it was dumping the cap, which
has wide ramifications for economic policy, one resolution
suggested closer ties between the government and the SNB.
"The finance and economics ministries will intensify the
exchange of information with the SNB with the aim of better
coordinating the content and communication of monetary and
economic policy," the government document said.
Spokesmen for the government and for the central bank
declined to comment on Thursday.
The resolutions are noteworthy because the SNB is guaranteed
autonomy, but the fallout from the decision to drop the cap and
push interest rates on some cash deposits even further into
negative territory has sparked a political backlash.
While the SNB says the charges on franc deposits are meant
to discourage speculative flows into the franc, they hurt savers
and the 673 billion franc ($694.82 billion) Swiss pension fund
industry, which is subject to fees on its franc deposits.
The SNB, whose next rate-setting meeting is on March 19,
faces bipartisan calls from lawmakers to exempt cash deposits of
social security and pension funds from the franc charges.
It is unclear whether the matter will come before parliament
before its current session ends on March 20, a parliamentary
spokeswoman said.
The government will look into the effect that persistently
low interest rates are having on pension funds, banks and
insurers, and whether regulatory measures are needed, the
resolution document said.
There have been other signs of political unease with the
SNB's current set-up.
Earlier this week, independent lawmaker Thomas Minder, who
masterminded a successful referendum in 2013 to impose strict
controls on Swiss executive pay, launched a parliamentary
initiative to expand the SNB's three-person governing council.
Business representatives including the head of Swatch Group
, the world's biggest watchmaker, have also called for
changes, saying the SNB board is too small and out of touch.
($1 = 0.9686 Swiss francs)
