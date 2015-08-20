* SNB's Jordan does not see need to adjust monetary policy

* SNB will be active in currency market if need be

* Franc should weaken over time-SNB's Jordan (Adds Jordan quotes, detail)

By Joshua Franklin

ZURICH, Aug 20 The Swiss National Bank does not see the need to change its monetary policy and expects its current measures to weaken Switzerland's "overvalued" currency, the central bank's chairman said in a magazine interview published on Thursday.

The Swiss franc rocketed in value after the SNB unexpectedly ended its 1.20-franc-per-euro currency cap in January. The stronger franc has hampered Switzerland's export-reliant economy, though it has depreciated slightly in recent weeks and now trades at around 1.07 francs per euro.

SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan said the central bank's policies would help to weaken the franc over time.

"We do not currently see a need for change (to our policy)," Jordan told Swiss magazine UnternehmerZeitung.

"Our current monetary policy is oriented towards negative interest rates and the willingness to intervene in the currency market if necessary. Both should reduce the overvaluation of the franc over time."

At the height of the Greek crisis in June, Jordan gave rare confirmation that the SNB had been active in the currency market to weaken the franc.

There has also been talk that the SNB is using the window of opportunity created by a summer lull in global currency markets to push down the value of the franc with less effort and at lower cost.

The SNB's policy of negative interest rates -- first announced in December and pushed further into negative territory in January -- aims to stem a flight into the safe-haven franc. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)