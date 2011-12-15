* Had been speculation of rise in cap beyond 1.20 per euro

* Franc rises vs euro, dollar after decision

* SNB sticks to forecast for 2012 inflation of -0.3 pct

* Trims inflation forecast for 2011, 2013, sees growth slowing (Adds comments on negative rates)

By Catherine Bosley and Silke Koltrowitz

BERNE, Dec 15 The Swiss National Bank held its cap on the franc at 1.20 per euro on Thursday, knocking back speculation that it might try to deter investors further from seeking safety in the currency, but warned it could act again at any time.

After its quarterly meeting, the bank said Swiss growth would slow sharply next year and prices would fall as the franc's almost 30 percent gain since 2008 weighs on exporters and the global economic outlook worsens.

The franc, which has been driven higher by investors spooked by the euro zone debt crisis, rose on disappointment the SNB had not shifted the cap, but analysts said the central bank was doing a good job of keeping the markets guessing.

"Even at the current rate, the Swiss franc is still high and should continue to weaken over time," SNB Chairman Philipp Hildebrand told a news conference. "The SNB stands ready to take further measures at any time if the economic outlook and the risk of deflation so require."

The SNB set the cap on the franc on Sep. 6 after the currency rose some 20 percent in just a few months, a move that reflected portfolio investment flows rather than its day-to-day economy and threatened to strangle Swiss companies.

Speculation had mounted of late that the central bank might move to weaken the franc further as data showed Swiss growth slowing and consumer prices falling, prompting calls from labour unions and some politicians to shift the cap as high as 1.40 per euro.

Figures out on Thursday showed that orders to Swiss industry dropped 4.3 percent in the third quarter.

The franc, which had sunk to around 1.24 per euro on expectations the cap might be moved, jumped to its highest level in three weeks after the SNB announcement, trading up 0.9 percent at 1.226 per euro at 0947 GMT.

"There had been some speculation that it might impose negative interest rates on foreign bank deposits, or raise the currency cap to 1.25 francs," said Jonathan Loynes, chief European Economist at Capital Economics.

"For now, though, the bank chose just to talk tough."

Hildebrand warned that a further escalation of the European debt crisis could not be ruled out, adding: "Given our country's close relations with the euro area, Switzerland's economic prospects are highly dependent on how the crisis develops."

Loynes said a continuation or escalation of the euro zone crisis would see renewed upward pressure on the franc, forcing the SNB to follow through on its pledges of further action.

Finance Minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf said last week contingency planning was underway for more problems in the euro zone and a task force was looking into calls for capital controls or negative interest rates to stop safe-haven flows.

SNB Vice Chairman Thomas Jordan said the central bank, along with market regulator FINMA and other officials, was looking into possible additional steps in the case of "an absolute emergency", but declined to give further details other than saying such steps were associated with side effects.

VERBAL INTERVENTION

Most economists polled by Reuters had not expected the SNB to shift its cap on Thursday although many think it may do so in coming months as the euro zone crisis continues to fester.

"The SNB's verbal intervention on the franc has worked very well so far and hasn't cost them very much, but there are considerable risks that it could rapidly become very expensive for the SNB to defend the franc considering a fair value of about 1.30," said ZKB economist Cornelia Luchsinger.

The risk of printing francs to intervene in currency markets is that it raises upward pressure on prices, so the lack of inflation offers the central bank room to be more aggressive in fighting the franc's surge.

The SNB stuck to the forecast it made in September for prices to slip 0.3 percent next year and pared its inflation forecast for 2011 to 0.2 percent from a previous 0.4 percent and for 2013 to 0.4 percent from a previous 0.5 percent.

"In the foreseeable future, there is no risk of inflation in Switzerland. If foreign demand were to fall off more sharply than expected, downside risks to price stability would emerge," Hildebrand said.

As part of its policy of flooding the market with liquidity to weaken the franc, the bank has already more than quadrupled sight deposits, the accounts used to provide commercial banks with cash, in September targeting above 200 billon francs.

"The SNB will continue to maintain liquidity at exceptionally high levels, but has decided not to set a specific target level for sight deposits at present," Hildebrand said.

Exports have begun to sag due to the strong franc, consumer prices have fallen, third quarter growth was the softest since 2009 and leading indicators such as the KOF barometer have pointed to a further slowdown.

Citing the threat to the economy due to the overvalued franc and slowing global demand, the SNB forecast growth of 0.5 percent for 2012 after 1.5-2 percent this year, in line with the Swiss government's latest growth outlook.

The bank kept its target for the three-month Swiss franc LIBOR at "close to zero" at its policy review, as had been widely expected. (Writing by Emma Thomasson; editing by Patrick Graham/Ruth Pitchford)