BERNE Jan 9 Swiss National Bank Chairman
Philipp Hildebrand resigned on Monday with immediate effect
after a scandal over a controversial currency trade made by his
wife.
The following are comments from a media conference in Berne:
NO CONCLUSIVE EVIDENCE
"In view of the continued public debate centred on these
financial transactions and following detailed examination of all
documentation and reflection since the news conference, I have
come to the conclusion it is not possible to provide conclusive
and final evidence that my wife did initiate the transaction
without my knowledge."
DID NOT KNOW OF WIFE'S TRADE
"The fact is my word is my bond I had no knowledge of my
wife's transaction on that day."
SNB CREDIBILITY
"This will allow the SNB to retain its credibility, which is
its greatest assset."
