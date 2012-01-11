* Sees no decision on permanent SNB head until April/May
* Market likely to test interim head's policy resolve
* Kashya Hildebrand says 'still happily married'
(Adds details, background, wife's comment)
By Emma Thomasson and Catherine Bosley
ZURICH, Jan 11 Swizterland might not name
a permanent successor to Philipp Hildebrand as central bank
chairman for several months, the country's finance minister said
on Wednesday, adding she had full confidence in the bank's
interim head.
Hildebrand quit on Monday, apparently forced out when emails
failed to clear him of involvement in a currency trade by his
wife three weeks before he oversaw the introduction of a cap on
the value of the franc.
Minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf said it might take until
April or May to choose a permanent new Swiss National Bank
chairman, as well as a replacement for Hildebrand on the
three-member policy-setting governing board.
"It's fortunately the case that the vice chairman Thomas
Jordan was able to take over business and is in the position to
lead the board on an interim basis and therefore also guarantee
Swiss monetary policy in the near term," she told a news
conference after a weekly cabinet meeting.
Jordan, 48, was appointed interim SNB head on Monday and
immediately stressed his commitment to the 1.20 per euro cap the
SNB set on the franc on Sept. 6.
Markets could test Jordan's resolve to defend that level if
the euro zone crisis flares up again.
Under fire for expressing strong support for Hildebrand
until he quit, Widmer-Schlumpf said the government would appoint
an expert to review the way the SNB is supervised following the
scandal.
She also said she had only been made aware on Friday evening
of incriminating new correspondence between Hildebrand and his
bank adviser on his wife Kashya's trade.
Hildebrand quit on Monday after emails with his bank advisor
showed the central banker had been involved in discussions on
the big dollar trade.
Kashya, an American former currency trader who now runs a
Zurich art gallery, reiterated on Wednesday it had been her idea
to buy 400,000 francs worth of dollars with the proceeds from
the sale of a chalet to balance the family's portfolio.
"It was my idea that cost him his job and yes, we are still
happily married," she told Reuters at an art fair in Singapore.
"What breaks my heart is his credibility has been strained."
THREE-WAY CHOICE
The SNB's supervisory council, which met on Tuesday to start
the hunt for a new board member will make a recommendation to
the government, which then makes the final appointment.
"I think it's right that you have all three (members) and
then you can make the choice (on the new chairman) as a whole,"
Widmer-Schlumpf said.
Before the Hildebrand row, the SNB had been under pressure
from exporters and unions to try to weaken the franc further,
but that prospect looks less likely with Jordan in charge.
Hildebrand stoked speculation in November the central bank
might shift the cap if stalling growth and deflationary trends
made it necessary, but Jordan dampened that days later when he
said the SNB did not want to engage in competitive devaluations
and would act only if it saw "enormous deflationary pressures".
In a paper written together with Stefan Gerlach of Frankfurt
university last April, Jordan noted that many observers believed
that a cap the SNB set on the soaring franc in 1978 against the
Deutschemark had led to rising inflation in the 1980s.
"In their view, attempting to halt and reverse excessive
appreciation will lead to a rise in inflation," they wrote.
Rudolf Strahm, a former Social Democrat member of
parliament, told the Cash news website he was concerned Jordan
would be too focused on inflation "and ignore the problems of
the real economy."
But Julius Baer economist Janwillem Acket said naming Jordan
demonstrated continuity of policy and he was "already a shoo-in"
to take over permanently.
The franc, which had slipped to around 1.24 per euro in
November on anticipation the SNB might move the cap to 1.25 or
even 1.30, rose after the SNB kept policy unchanged at its
quarterly monetary policy meeting on Dec. 15.
It then hovered around 1.22 per euro but jumped again
towards 1.21 after Hildebrand quit and is seen testing the 1.20
ceiling if the euro zone crisis flares again.
As Jordan faces down the markets, some experts say the SNB
should appoint a third board member with private sector
experience to replace former hedge fund manager Hildebrand and
complement academics Jordan and Jean-Pierre Danthine.
Sources close to outgoing Deutsche Bank Chief
Executive Josef Ackermann deny he has any interest in the job.
Apart from the three current deputy board members, Thomas
Moser, Thomas Wiedmer or Dewet Moser, other names mentioned
include professor Beatrice Weder di Mauro, a member of the
German government's panel of economic advisers, who would be the
SNB's first female board member.
(Additional reporting by Albert Schmieder in Zurich and Kevin
Lim in Singapore; Editing by John Stonestreet)