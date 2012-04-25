* SNB requested audit in wake of FX trade controversy

* KPMG already ruled Philipp Hildebrand broke no rules

* Tougher SNB internal rules announced in March (Adds that Blocher may not have parliamentary immunity)

By Catherine Bosley

ZURICH, April 25 The wife of former Swiss National Bank chief Philipp Hildebrand did not breach central bank regulations when she made controversial currency transactions that led to his resignation, an auditor has found.

The SNB commissioned an audit after Hildebrand stepped down in January following an uproar over the dollar purchase made by his wife Kashya, a Zurich art dealer, just weeks before the SNB set a cap of 1.20 per euro on the strong Swiss franc.

"KPMG did not identify any activities which might suggest that transactions were carried out via Kashya Hildebrand's business and private accounts which were in breach of the rules or guidelines in force during the period covered by the investigation," the SNB said on Wednesday.

The audit looked at all foreign exchange transactions exceeding 20,000 Swiss francs and all other transactions exceeding 100,000 francs, the SNB said.

Hildebrand, a former hedge fund manager who controlled his own portfolio, was not found to have broken the SNB's old rules but was forced to step down after an email exchange with his banker suggested he had been aware of his wife's trade.

Kashya Hildebrand spent 400,000 Swiss francs ($423,800) on buying dollars last August.

Stiffer rules on SNB governing board members' financial transactions were announced in March.

The auditor gave Thomas Jordan, the central bank's chairman, a clean bill of health.

Meanwhile, right-wing politician Christoph Blocher, whom Swiss prosecutors suspect of breaching strict bank secrecy laws and who was instrumental to Hildebrand's downfall, will not enjoy immunity, a committee of lower house MPs determined on Thursday.

Swiss parliamentarians enjoy immunity only in matters directly relating to their official functions.

The prosecutor's office last month searched the house of Blocher, a former cabinet minister, as part of their investigation into the leaking of Hildebrand's private bank account details.

Blocher, Hildebrand's long-time foe, has denied having seen any bank documents, but the government said Blocher had presented it with a statement form the former central banker's bank account.

A committee from parliament's upper house will also have to weigh the matter of Blocher's immunity, with a hearing expected on May 31. If it agrees with the lower house committee, Blocher will likely face further legal inquiries. (Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by Ruth Pitchford, Ron Askew)