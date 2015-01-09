ZURICH Jan 9 The Swiss National Bank said on Friday it would post a 38 billion Swiss franc ($37.34 billion) profit for 2014 due to gains in the value of its foreign currency and gold holdings, according to provisional calculations.

The SNB said it would report a 34 billion franc profit on its foreign currency holdings, as well as a profit of roughly 4 billion francs on its gold holdings.

The SNB said the profit means it can resume the distribution dividends to its biggest shareholders, Switzerland's 26 cantons, or states, and to the federal government this year, after cancelling the payout in 2013.

The SNB reports detailed earnings on March 6. ($1 = 1.0176 Swiss franc) (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Anand Basu)