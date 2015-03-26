(Adds comments from SNB board member)
ZURICH, March 26 Switzerland's currency is still
significantly overvalued and the Swiss National Bank is prepared
to intervene in the foreign exchange market if necessary, SNB
bank board member Fritz Zurbruegg said on Thursday.
In a speech in Zurich, he also defended the central bank's
shock decision in January to abandon its three-year-old cap on
the franc, saying it had become too costly to defend.
"The SNB will continue to take account of the exchange rate
situation in formulating its monetary policy and will intervene
in the foreign exchange market as necessary in order to
influence monetary conditions," Zurbruegg said in the speech.
The SNB's removal of the 1.20 per euro ceiling on the Swiss
franc sent the currency soaring and stocks plunging, and raised
fears for Switzerland's export-reliant economy.
Earlier on Thursday, the SNB said in its annual report it
spent 25.8 billion Swiss francs ($26.9 billion) on defending the
cap late last year, having made no interventions during 2013.
It said continuing to defend the cap would have led to an
"uncontrollable expansion" of the balance sheet to several times
greater than the country's annual economic output.
"The risks associated with such a balance sheet expansion
would have been out of all proportion to the benefits for the
economy," added Zurbruegg. He said in January that interventions
would have cost the SNB 100 billion francs in that month alone.
The decision to drop the cap is still reverberating in
Switzerland, with politicians stepping up their criticism of the
SNB as the economy falters in part due to the strong franc.
The central bank said in its report it does not rule out
suspending profits to its shareholders -- mainly the Swiss
government and cantons -- or lowering payout levels, echoing
comments made in January.
The International Monetary Fund said on Monday the franc was
overvalued in early 2015 and the SNB should consider easing
monetary policy further to limit a slowdown in economic growth,
potentially through pre-announced asset purchases.
The Swiss KOF institute expects Switzerland's economy to eke
out slight growth in 2015 after dipping into a mild recession
for part of the year due to the surge in the franc.
($1 = 0.9586 Swiss francs)
(Reporting By Katharina Bart, Alice Baghdjian and Joshua
Franklin; Editing by Catherine Evans)