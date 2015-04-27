ZURICH, April 27 The amount of cash commercial banks hold with the Swiss National Bank hit the highest on record last week - when the franc marked its biggest fall in two months - suggesting the central bank may have intervened to weaken the currency.

Switzerland's currency soared against the euro following the SNB's shock decision in January to scrap a 1.20-per-euro cap on the franc.

The safe-haven currency has since pared some gains, and sight deposits data is closely followed for signs of possible SNB intervention in the market to weaken the franc, which would support Switzerland's export-driven economy.

Sight deposits stood at 385.899 billion francs ($403.4 billion) in the week ending April 24, SNB data showed on Monday, up from 383.984 billion francs the previous week and the highest since public records began in 2004.

"The fact the sight deposits rose implies that the SNB has probably been active buying foreign assets, particularly euro-denominated assets," said IG Bank market analyst Andreas Ruhlmann.

Sight deposits - which can be freely transferred or converted into cash - measure the amount of money commercial banks hold with the SNB.

The SNB can expand such deposits through foreign exchange swaps and repurchases of its own debt.

A spokesman for the SNB declined to comment when asked about possible market intervention by the central bank.

Switzerland's currency weakened 0.8 percent against the euro last week, the biggest weekly slide since the middle of February.

The SNB's move last week to reduce the number of institutions exempt from negative rates on their cash deposits held at the central bank also put downward pressure on the franc.

SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan stressed again last week that the central bank remains willing to intervene in foreign exchange markets to weaken what it sees as too strong a currency.

However, Zuercher Kantonalbank economist David Marmet said any intervention by the SNB at the moment would probably be on a small scale.

"They can intervene but ... not with a bazooka," Marmet said. "If they intervene it's a small intervention." ($1 = 0.9566 Swiss francs) (Editing by Susan Fenton)