By Tom Miles
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, June 25 The Swiss
National Bank anticipates considerable market turbulence if
Greece quits the euro bloc and would fight a rush to buy already
overvalued Swiss francs, the central bank's chairman said on
Thursday.
The franc faces upward pressure from ultra-loose monetary
policy in the euro zone, where the debt crisis in Greece is
reaching a decisive phase. The central bank stopped trying to
cap the franc against the euro in January.
Greece's failure to reach a deal with creditors would likely
intensify flows into the Swiss currency and spur more action by
the SNB, which has sought to weaken the franc via negative
benchmark interest rates and a charge on franc deposits.
"The Greek situation is weighing on financial markets.
The uncertainty linked to Greece means the Swiss franc remains a
safe-haven currency," SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan said at an
event organised by the Swiss watch industry in Lausanne.
"Our base case is that Greece remains in the euro.
If Greece were to leave the euro, one would need to expect
market turbulence," he said.
Jordan said he hoped the Federal Reserve raises U.S.
interest rates as soon as possible. "The U.S. central bank has
said they're ready to raise but they are observing the economy.
Unfortunately it was much worse than expected in the first
quarter," he added.
The SNB is effectively hostage to events beyond its control.
"The global economy has been in a nearly permanent state of
crisis for almost eight years," Jordan said. "The pressure on
the franc is the mirror image of this."
At a policy meeting last week, the SNB kept its target range
for three-month Libor rates at -1.25 to -0.25 percent and a
charge on some cash deposits at 0.75 percent.
Both measures aim to discourage investors from parking money
at the central bank and stem flight into the franc, whose
exchange rate is the main focus of its monetary policy.
"The franc is considerably overvalued. Our current monetary
policy is aimed at this difficult situation," Jordan said.
In his remarks to the watchmaking sector, which accounts for
11 percent of Swiss exports, Jordan argued that lifting its cap
on the franc, a move that drew sharp criticism from some
exporters such as Swatch Group, was unavoidable.
The stronger franc is hitting Swiss economic growth, now
expected at just under 1 percent this year, and thousands of
jobs are at risk as companies slash costs.
"A certain barren period for the economy is unavoidable,"
Jordan said.
Jordan, who expects consumer prices to rise again in 2017
after contracting this year and next, said the SNB does not
expect a sustained drop in prices or a deflationary spiral.
Watchmakers are particularly hit by the franc's strength
because their production is almost entirely based in western
Switzerland's Vallee de Joux.
