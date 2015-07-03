(Adds further comment from Credit Suisse in seventh paragraph.)
ZURICH, July 3 Switzerland's central bank is
fighting to keep the value of the franc down as Greece enters a
new period of uncertainty and political turmoil that may spur
safe-haven inflows into the currency.
The Swiss National Bank has given rare confirmation that it
intervened on foreign-exchange markets to stem the franc's rise,
which is the main focus of monetary policy.
Since dropping its limit on the franc's value at 1.20 per
euro in January, the SNB has imposed negative interest rates, a
charge on some cash deposits and intervened on currency markets.
With Switzerland's export-reliant economy already hit hard
by the franc's strength and negative inflation forecast this
year and next, the SNB is seen left with few policy options.
Here are main scenarios that economists say face the SNB:
ASSET PURCHASES
Switzerland could consider easing monetary policy further by
launching a programme to buy foreign-currency assets and some
domestic assets, the International Monetary Fund recommended in
March.
Given the reluctance of the central bank to expand its
balance sheet, as expressed by its decision to remove the
minimum exchange rate, such a programme appears unlikely as long
as the franc does not appreciate materially, deflationary risks
are not increasing substantially and the Swiss economy does not
fall into severe recession, said Credit Suisse economist Maxime
Botteron.
FOREX INTERVENTION
Pledges to intervene in currency markets, along with
negative interest rates, are the SNB's main policy tool at the
moment. Buying euros and selling francs would help hold down the
franc, according to economists, but may bulk up the central
bank's balance sheet. The SNB cited balance sheet risk as a key
reason for dropping its long-standing cap in January. Currency
reserves, at 517.5 billion francs ($550.1 billion) in May, have
swollen as a result of the SNB's moves.
BOND BUYING
The ECB has launched a 1 trillion-euro "quantitative easing"
scheme to buy government bonds and other assets and stimulate a
sagging euro zone economy. The SNB tried buying back government
bonds following the financial crisis, but the measure was not
seen as successful in easing monetary conditions. Economists say
Switzerland's small and illiquid government bond market, where
most investors hold bonds to maturity, is not suited for a
large-scale bond repurchase programme.
LOWER INTEREST RATES
The SNB said it hasn't reached the lower bound for the Swiss
franc cash deposit rate, now at -0.75 percent, and could push it
further into negative territory. Economists say it would
probably lower benchmark interest rates at the same time.
This could trigger cash hoarding to avoid the deposit
charges. It could also fuel a housing bubble, which the SNB has
fought by tightening capital requirements for mortgage lenders.
NEW FRANC CAP
Swiss unions and left-wing Social Democrat politicians have
called for a new currency cap to shield the economy. With the
government staunchly behind the SNB and other political parties
also broadly supportive of monetary policy, the proposal for a
new cap is unlikely to win SNB favour.
The SNB's mettle in defending a potential new cap would also
quickly be tested by currency investors, economists say, because
the SNB gave up the original 1.20 level under pressure.
CURRENCY BASKET
Days before the central bank dropped the cap on the euro,
former SNB adviser Ernst Baltensperger suggested replacing it
with one linked to a basket of euro and U.S. dollar.
The SNB was lukewarm when asked at June's policy meeting
about linking the franc to a basket of currencies, saying it
doesn't fundamentally solve the franc problem.
CAPITAL CONTROLS
While highly unlikely and requiring government backing,
Switzerland could impose controls on cash withdrawals from
banks.
The SNB has signalled it would not resort to such a drastic
measure but says it has not excluded any potential policy tools,
including capital controls.
($1 = 0.9407 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Katharina Bart)